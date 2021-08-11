Cuomo’s resignation slows drumbeat for uncertain impeachment

NEW YORK (AP) — With New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announcing that he would leave office in two weeks, it remains an open question whether state lawmakers would nevertheless launch impeachment proceedings against the three-term Democratic governor. It’s unclear whether there’s the political urgency in the state Legislature to push forward with impeachment, compared to January when congressional Democrats moved quickly to impeach former President Donald Trump. The pressure had been mounting on Cuomo to resign or fall deeper into public disgrace as impeachment grew more likely. Moving forward would no longer be about removing him from the governor’s mansion but barring him from future statewide office.