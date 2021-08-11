EXPLAINER: What the $65B broadband service plan will do

The Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan includes a $65 billion investment in broadband that the White House says will “deliver reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to every household.” It may not actually achieve that, but it’s a major step. The “digital divide” is a persistent problem in the U.S. that became glaringly obvious during the pandemic as school, work and health care shifted online. Tens of millions don’t have internet access, or, if they do have access to a local phone or cable company, can’t afford to pay them. A major component of the bill would provide help for low-income people to pay for home internet.