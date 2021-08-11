Explorers drop 8th straight in game one of doubleheader against Kansas City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers losing streak climbs to eight games with a 3-2, seven inning loss to Kansas City in game one of a double-header on Wednesday night.

Gabriel Geurrero put the Monarchs in front with a three run home run in the top of the first inning.

Sioux City answered in the second. A Seamus Curran solo homer cut the Monarchs lead to 3-1.

The Explorers had many chances to score in this one but they left 11 runners on base, including leaving the bases loaded in the fourth inning.

Sioux City finally scratched across another run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Lane Milligan drove in Curran on a single to center field. That made it a 3-2 ballgame.

The Explorers with another golden opportunity in the bottom of the seventh with the tying run on third and the winning run on second. But Milligan struck out swinging to end the game.