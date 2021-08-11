First day of school for most grades in South Sioux City, NE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -- Smiling faces, and some masked, walked into the doors of Cardinal Elementary School Wednesday morning for South Sioux City Community School's first day.

Kindergarten through sixth grade and ninth graders attended a half-day on Wednesday. The district's superintendent, Dr. Todd Strom, said the half-day allowed for young, new students to adjust and get comfortable in the classroom.

Thursday, all grades return to school for a full day of learning in a different atmosphere than last year.

"We are just happy to be back in session. And we're excited about getting all of our kids in person in the classrooms, not so many regulations. But we are going to be safe and have certain precautions to help protect us all," said Strom.

Masks aren't required in the school district currently.

Superintendent Strom said the district is keeping an eye on COVID in the community.

"We will still, for sure recommend and emphasize that we use the hand sanitation stations. Masks are optional at South Sioux City Community Schools, but we will try to provide for some social distancing. Also, we will watch and react to any positive cases or illnesses that children may present or employees or parents," said Strom.

The district has four COVID-19 "phases" listed on its website which lay out how the district responds to the pandemic. It is based on the community update and guidance from Dakota County Health Department.

