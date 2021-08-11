Music’s brightest stars align for Global Citizen Live shows

NEW YORK (AP) — Global Citizen is gearing up to host a worldwide concert on September 25 across six continents featuring artists like the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, H.E.R. and more. The event will host thousands of in-person concert goers in cities such as New York, Paris and Lagos. Attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated or present a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the taping, and masks are required regardless of vaccination status. CEO Hugh Evans says “we need to take the pandemic very seriously, but we also need to follow the best science. And the science is telling us exactly what to do.”