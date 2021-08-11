Heaven can wait, maybe, but not a phone call for the pope

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Maybe heaven can wait, but a phone call for the pope could not during his weekly audience with public. In a decidedly unusual break from protocol, Pope Francis took a cellphone from an aide while standing at center stage in a Vatican auditorium at the end of the event on Wednesday. Francis chatted animatedly for a couple of minutes with whomever was on the other end. The pope seemed to be explaining something and did most of the talking. Francis typically wades into the crowd after blessing the members of his audience to greet many of them affectionately. The Vatican didn’t immediately respond to requests for information about why Francis accepted the call.