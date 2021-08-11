Israeli foreign minister lands in Morocco to strengthen ties

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister is on a mission to strengthen ties with Morocco less than a year after they signed a deal to normalize relations. Yair Lapid landed in Morocco Wednesday for a two-day trip to inaugurate the Israeli mission in the capital of Rabat. It’s the first visit by an Israeli minister since 2003, and the first since the signing of the “Abraham Accords,” the U.S.-brokered agreements between Israel and four Arab states – Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan. Lapid is meeting with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita. As part of the normalization deal, the United States agreed to recognize Morocco’s controversial claim over the Western Sahara.