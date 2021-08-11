‘Jeopardy!’ producer Richards named host; role for Bialik

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eight months after the death of beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, the daily syndicated quiz show chose its executive producer Mike Richards as Trebek’s successor over a field of celebrity candidates. But after fan backlash to a selection process that turned messy in recent weeks, producer Sony split the pie by naming another guest host, actor Mayim Bialik, as emcee for “Jeopardy!” primetime and spinoff series, including a new college championship. In another nod to “Jeopardy!” devotees, longtime champion Ken Jennings will return as a consulting producer.