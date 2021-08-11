Justin Bieber leads nominees for 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber leads this year’s list of nominees at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, followed closely by Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo. Bieber has seven nods, including video of the year and best direction for “POPSTAR,” artist of the year, best cinematography for “Holy” and best pop song, best editing and best collaboration for “Peaches.” Megan Thee Stallion is right behind with six nominations, mostly from her hit song “WAP.” The 2021 VMAs will return to New York City, airing from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 12.