Less humidity and more warm weather ahead in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- We felt the heat once again today as we saw temperatures rise into the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the KTIV viewing area. Although it stayed warm our humidity levels stayed low throughout the day making it more comfortable when step outside.

This evening the skies will remain mostly clear with overnight lows near average in the mid to low 60s and a light breeze around 5 mph coming from the northwest and shifting to a southeastern wind later in the evening.

Tomorrow will be another warm August day with lots of sunshine in place and highs once again flirting with 90 degrees throughout Siouxland.

Friday we will start to see some relief from the heat as we dip down into the low to mid 80s for our highs with mostly sunny skies.

