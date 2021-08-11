Local organizations host “Alliance To Defeat Hunger” tour stop

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Several organizations teamed up today to provide food for those in need as part of a national tour.

Tyson Foods, Americold, and the Sunnybrook Hope Center teamed up to host an "Alliance to Defeat Hunger" tour stop.



It is part of a 10-city tour put on by the non-profit 'Feed The Children'.



Officials say that they choose Sioux City-based on need as the area has gone from 1 in 6 children that go hungry to 1 in 4 that go hungry.



400 families were able to come through to receive a 25-pound box of food and a 15-pound box of essential items.



Laurie VanCura with Sunnybrook Church says that this kind of partnership allows them to show the community that people are not alone.

"It has been a very difficult time, a difficult couple of years, and just to know that there are people in the community that care when you're going through something hard, we're in this together, I think that is what the message is when we partner together with all of these organizations," said Laurie VanCura, Executive Pastor of Ministries at Sunnybrook Community Church.

Overall they are expected to give out over 200,000 dollars worth of food.



Sunnybrook Church also is teaming up with Liberty Elementary, and part of today is that Feed The Children also donated food to the school to make sure kids don't go hungry.

"Right now were running an event called "Love On Liberty" where they provide a bunch of different school supplies, books, backpacks, just different things our students might need, and Feed The Children has partnered with SunnyBrook to provide some additional things for our students this year," said Dave Schipper, Assistant Principal at Liberty Elementary.

In all the tour will provide an estimated 2 million meals to families in need.