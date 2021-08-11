Marcus Fire Department reflects on training that helped in successful grain elevator rescue

MARCUS, Iowa (KTIV) - Monday afternoon, emergency crews in Marcus, Iowa, were dispatched to the First Cooperative elevator for a report of someone trapped inside.

Crews arrived to find two people, both employees of First Cooperative, trapped. After about two hours, both men were rescued, and taken to a hospital for evaluation. Crews credit hard work, and training, for the successful rescue.

"I couldn't be more proud of our team. Of all the local departments," said Russ Hansen, Marcus Fire Chief.

Thanks to training, what could have been a fatal entrapment in the First Cooperative grain elevator, resulted in a successful rescue performed by the Marcus Fire Department, and other local fire departments.

Marcus Fire Chief Russ Hansen said they try to keep training as real as possible.

"We'll actually go out to the elevator, to Little Sioux Corn Processors and they'll fill up a truck with grain. And then we can put our dummy in there and we put the tubes around them. So, it's as close to live as what you can actually get," said Hansen.

The department trains with grain tubes. They're metal pieces that interlock and act as a barrier between the victim and the grain. This allows teams to stop the grain and scoop it out.

Assistant Fire Chief Clay Leavitt said having that training was key to Monday's successful rescue.

"We were really familiar with how the tubes went together. How they worked. And familiar with their facility. So, that was a huge plus in Monday's call," said Clay Leavitt, Assistant Fire Chief.

Working, and training, for outcomes like this one.

"When we're able to fall back on that training, just like we were Monday, we have the events where we're able to successfully remove two patients from a grain bin," said Leavitt.

Hansen said they train not only with their own equipment but with the other local fire departments that helped with Monday's rescue.

"It was really gratifying that everything that we've trained for worked out. Working with the other communities, we couldn't have done it without everybody's help. So, it was very gratifying," said Hansen.