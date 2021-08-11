Merrill, IA man charged with murder ruled incompetent to stand trial

MERRILL, Iowa (KTIV) - A Merrill, Iowa, man charged with murder has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Thomas Knapp is charged in the May 2020 death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek.

Knapp's jury trial in Plymouth County was scheduled to begin August 24.

But according to court documents filed Tuesday, Judge Duane Hoffmeyer ruled Knapp "is suffering from a mental disorder which prevents the defendant from appreciating the charge, understanding the proceedings, or assisting effectively in the defense."

Judge Hoffmeyer also ruled criminal proceedings are being suspended indefinitely until Knapp is placed at the Iowa Department of Corrections Medical Center in Oakdale for treatment to restore his competency.

The investigation report states Knapp willfully and deliberately shot a 20 gauge shotgun at Juzek through a bedroom door on May 11, 2020.

The report goes on to say Knapp allegedly fired a second shot directly into Juzek's chest