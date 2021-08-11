Midwest Shrine Summer Session comes to Siouxland for first time in 11 years

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Midwest Shrine Association Summer Session is coming to Siouxland.

Leaders from the Abu Bekr Shriners in Sioux City say they are excited for the event this year after they weren't able to hold it last year due to the pandemic. It's the first time the summer session has been held in Sioux City since 2010.

The event will feature competitions for shriners, a pair of parades, and an open marketplace for the public Thursday morning at the Marriot in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

"Our chance to actually host the event only comes around every 12 or 13 years and so we're very very excited. We're not going to be able to host it again until 2035. Again, Having the competitions, and everyone being able to get together is what we really love to do," said David Krogh, Past Potentate for Abu Bekr Shriners in Sioux City.

The session runs from Aug. 11 through Aug. 14.