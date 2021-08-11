Nationwide train strike disrupts travel across Germany

A nationwide railway workers strike has brought large parts of Germany’s long-distance and commuter train systems to a standstill. Train operator Deutsche Bahn said that as a result of the two-day strike, only about a quarter of its long-distance trains would run on Wednesday and Thursday. The company urged passengers to refrain from unnecessary travel and said it would lift coronavirus-related restrictions to allow every seat to be booked. Members of the GDL union German railway workers began their strike Tuesday night. The union is demanding that they receive a 3.2% salary increase and a one-time “coronavirus bonus” of 600 euros, or $703.