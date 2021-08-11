Nebraska State Trooper shot in standoff in Juniata, suspect shot dead in officer-involved shooting

JUNIATA, Nebraska (KTIV) - A Nebraska State Trooper was shot during a stand-off in Juniata, Nebraska early Wednesday Morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol along with Adams County Deputies responded to the 500 block of North Brass Street in Juniata at 10:15 pm Tuesday for a man firing a gun outside the residence after a 911 call from a woman in the area who was unable to leave due to the incident.

Law Enforcement was able to create a perimeter around the residence, and the woman was able to escape and make her way to law enforcement.

After the woman was able to escape the male suspect fired several shots which struck several law enforcement vehicles.

The Nebraska State Patrol then activated a SWAT team and negotiators the scene.

After the standoff had been going on for several hours, at approximately 1:35 Wednesday morning the suspect fired at law enforcement and struck a Nebraska State Trooper in the arm.

The trooper was treated by paramedics that were already available and he was transported to a local hospital in Hastings with non-life-threatening injuries.

The trooper was treated and released from the hospital.

Roughly an hour later at 2:35 Wednesday morning law enforcement deployed tear gas into the residence, and the suspect exited the home holding a firearm.

A Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team member discharged his weapon hitting the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team is investigating the incident and is being assisted by members of the Hastings Police Department, and South Central Area Law Enforcement Services (SCALES).