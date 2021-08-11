Palestinian dies a week after being shot by Israeli forces

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian health officials say a man has succumbed to a gunshot wound suffered during clashes with Israeli forces last week in the occupied West Bank. The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reports that 25-year-old Dia al-Din Sabarini was shot in the stomach Aug. 3. He was injured during a raid by Israeli security forces in the northern West Bank city of Jenin and succumbed to his injuries Wednesday. In a statement, the Israeli army said that troops operating in Jenin came under attack from gunfire, explosives, firebombs and stones, before soldiers returned fire at the attackers. The military reported no soldiers were injured.