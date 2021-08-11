Panama, Colombia agree to limit of 700 migrants per day

PANAMA CITY (AP) — The governments of Panama and Colombia have agreed to impose a daily limit on the number of migrants passing through the thickly jungled and roadless Darien Gap on the two countries’ border. The plan announced Wednesday will limit crossings to 700 migrants per day in August and 500 in September. Migrants, mainly Cubans and Haitians, use jungle paths to travel from South America to Panama, in a bid to reach Mexico and then the U.S. border. So far this year, Panama estimates more than 50,000 migrants have come through the dangerous Darian route. Officials estimate about 16% of them are children or youths.