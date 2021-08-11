Parents concerned over mask mandate ban hold sit-in at Iowa Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (NBC News) - Last spring, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill to make mask mandates in schools illegal. Now, the CDC is advising kids should wear masks in schools, and Iowa parents and teachers are voicing their support.

Wednesday morning, dozens of parents, teachers and neighbors gathered at the state capitol to urge Gov. Kim Reynolds to reverse the anti-mask-mandate law. The state has seen the number of COVID-19 cases rise in recent weeks due o the spread of the Delta variant.

"Let us make the decision on how to return to school safely by listening to the science and take away the fear of having a state government who does not care about its constituents," said Dr. Megan Srinivas during the sit-in, she is an infectious disease physician.

The Republican governor has defended the law she signed, releasing the following statement: