Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, dead at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — The only child of Alfred Hitchcock has died. Pat Hitchcock, who made a memorable appearance in her father’s “Strangers on a Train,” was 93. Hitchcock was a lively, witty actor whose other acting credits included the TV sitcoms “My Little Margie” and “The Life of Riley” and several roles in the TV series “Alfred Hitchcock Presents.” She also had parts in her father’s “Stage Fright” and in his horror masterpiece “Psycho.” Her daughter Tere Carrubba says Hitchcock died Monday in her sleep at home in Thousand Oaks, California. After her father died, in 1980, she made frequent appearances at Hitchcock film festivals and appeared in several documentaries.