Senegal’s ambulance teams struggle amid a wave of COVID-19

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Ambulance services in the West African nation of Senegal say about 90% of their calls right now are responding to COVID-19 patients with trouble breathing. The avalanche of cases comes as Senegal confronts a devastating resurgence of the disease with the arrival of the delta variant. Hospital beds are in short supply, leaving COVID-19 patients to languish at home while they wait for a spot or until their condition further deteriorates. Emergency room physician Dr. Mouhamed Lamine Dieng says teams are struggling to find places for patients before they die.