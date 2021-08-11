Sioux City schools and Kind World Foundation introduces COVID-19 vaccine incentive for students

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We're closing in on the start of the school year in Sioux City. And, with the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, officials with the Sioux City Community School District have introduced a vaccine incentive plan for students.

The plan was introduced Wednesday by the district, and representatives from the Kind World Foundation. Officials say if a student gets vaccinated, and is able to show proof from between July 30 through the end of September, they can enter into a contest with a chance to win one of 50 $200 gift cards.

"We know that with the way herd immunity works, vaccination is really important for everyone in the community and so if we can provide that little extra push to encourage the young portion of our population to get vaccinated, that would be amazing," said Cassie Thompson of the Kind World Foundation.

COVID vaccines are available for those 12-years-old, and older. Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman hopes unvaccinated students will take advantage of the program.

"It certainly doesn't force anyone to receive the vaccine, but for those who will, it gives them a little enticement to make that happen between now and the end of September," said Gausman.

Gausman said the district will encourage masks for the unvaccinated.