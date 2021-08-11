Sioux City schools make changes to ‘Back to School Night’ due to COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District is revising its plans for the annual Back to School Night scheduled for next week.

The annual event takes place on Aug. 19, and will be adjusted to allow for more social distancing. Much like last year's event, Back to School Night will be limiting the number of attendees in each of the school buildings at one time, due to COVID-19 concerns.

For kids going to elementary school, families are asked to schedule appointments ahead of time. Students for Pre-K, TK and kindergarten, their meetings will be scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. And for 1st through 5th grade students, their appointments will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Schools are expected to contact families with more information on scheduling appointments.

For middle schools, new students and students entering 6th grade are invited to tour their school and meet teachers between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. And for high schools, new students and students entering 9th grade are to tour their schools and meet teachers between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

School officials are encouraging unvaccinated individuals to wear masks during Back to School Night.

