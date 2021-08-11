Sioux City opens up applications for non-profit COVID relief grants

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- The City of Sioux City announced it is opening up applications for grants aimed at non-profits affected by COVID-19.

Sioux City recently received around $1.4 million in grant funds through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grant can be used on projects for non-profits that are designed to help prevent the spread of COVID through HVAC systems and building expansions.

Neighborhood Services Manager Jill Wanderscheid explained how this grant can help non-profits in need.

"We have had a lot of interest from the non-profits because the last year-and-a-half has been tough for everyone, and so this hopefully provides them some relief and some resources to improve their facilities and other things," said Wanderscheid.

The deadline to apply for these grants is Aug. 31.

To apply for these grants, follow this link.