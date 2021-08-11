Siouxland District Health says COVID-19 vaccinations are lagging in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Wednesday, representatives from several local organizations, including Siouxland District Health, addressed local vaccination rates and the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Siouxland District Health officials stressed that vaccinations have been lagging in the area. They said, to date, just 41% of eligible residents in Woodbury County are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19. Officials also say the vaccination process needs to speed up.

"We're looking at about 400 vaccines per week as far as individuals vaccinated. We need to speed that up. So I know that is very slow. Our case count now we're looking at those having probably tripled since a few weeks ago and that's just the number of positive cases. So I think that's something else that's concerning to us with the timing of school starting and other activities taking off," said Kevin Grieme, Director of Siouxland District Health Department.

Grieme also said his agency has seen a slight increase in COVID cases in the younger population in the area. Many of those young people will head back to school soon.