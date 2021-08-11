Spain recalls Nicaragua ambassador after ‘interference’ jibe

MADRID (AP) — Spain recalls its ambassador to Nicaragua, María del Mar Fernández-Palacio, following remarks made Tuesday by the Nicaraguan foreign ministry accusing Spain of interfering in the country’s internal affairs. Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares made the decision after a statement Daniel Ortega’s government sent to the Spanish on Tuesday accusing them of meddling in Nicaraguan politics, historic crimes and failing to allow the right to autonomy for independence movements.