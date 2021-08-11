US to deliver nearly 837K Pfizer vaccines to Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government says it will deliver nearly 837,000 Pfizer vaccines to Caribbean nations as the region with limited resources struggles with a spike in COVID-19 cases. The Bahamas will receive the largest share of 397,000 doses followed by Trinidad and Tobago with more than 305,000 doses. Antigua; Barbados; St. Kitts and Nevis; and St. Vincent and the Grenadines also will receive thousands of vaccines. Wednesday’s announcement comes as the Caribbean region reports more than 1.29 million cases and more than 16,000 deaths, with some 10.7 million people vaccinated so far.