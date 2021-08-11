WATCH: Officials in Sioux City hold news conference to discuss vaccinating youth

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Officials representing the city of Sioux City, local schools and hospitals are scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday morning encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations in youth age 12 and older.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., with some of the officials expected to attend including Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme, Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman and Mayor Bob Scott.