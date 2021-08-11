Woman missing after floods and mudslides in northern Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say heavy rains that triggered floods and mudslides have left a woman missing in northern Turkey’s Bartin province. The floods in the Black Sea province came early Wednesday as firefighters in southwest Turkey worked to extinguish an ongoing wildfire in Mugla province, which runs along the Aegean Sea. Turkish news agency DHA reported that flash floods in Bartin demolished several houses and at least two bridges and caused part of a road to collapse. The state-run Anadolu Agency says emergency workers rescued at least 15 people trapped in homes or vehicles. The Interior Minister said an 80-year-old woman who was swept away by flood waters after her house collapsed is missing.