A closer look at Siouxland’s 2021 drought conditions

For the second year in a row, rain has been hard to come by for much of Siouxland.



Several area cities ended 2020 with rainfall deficits in the double digits for the year.



Unfortunately, most of the area has not fared much better this year.



The Aug. 12 update of the Drought Monitor has extreme drought for all of Emmet County and portions of Clay (Iowa), Dickinson, Holt and Palo Alto Counties also fall in this category.



Many other areas of Siouxland land under severe drought.



It isn't all bad news, though; some cities in southern Siouxland even have a surplus of rain for this year, especially in Burt, Cuming and Harrison Counties.



Here is a list of where many Siouxland cities and towns stand for rainfall in 2021 when compared to average (updated through August 11th):

Iowa

Carroll: -7.86"

Denison: -7.25"

Estherville: -10.72"

Little Sioux: +6.40"

Mapleton: -2.89"

Pocahontas: -6.18"

Rockwell City: -3.45"

Sac City: -2.97"

Sanborn: -1.46"

Sheldon: -2.93"

Sioux Center: -6.22"

Sioux City: -5.82"

Spencer: -4.13"

Nebraska

Bloomfield: -5.98"

Concord: -5.86"

Elgin: -3.02"

Hartington: -6.46"

Lyons: +2.01"

Neligh: -0.91"

Norfolk: -0.67"

Oakdale: -2.62"

O'Neill: -4.10"

Orchard: -3.79"

Royal: -1.00"

Stanton: -0.79"

Tekamah: -1.49"

Verdel: -3.26"

Wakefield: -3.53"

Wayne: -5.16"

West Point: +4.79"

South Dakota