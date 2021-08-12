Skip to Content

Around Siouxland: Wood, Wine, & Blues

5:08 pm Around Siouxland

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - If you're looking for an event with a variety of activities to offer, then look no further than the Wood, Wine, & Blues festival in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Taking place from Aug. 20 through Aug. 22 at Sunset Park in Storm Lake, the 3-day festival is free to the public.

Some of the events taking place include a chainsaw carving competition, free wine tasting, live music and art vendors.

You can learn more about the festival and what events it has scheduled here.

