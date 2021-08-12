Cargo ship splits in two after running aground in Japan port

TOKYO (AP) — A cargo ship has broken into two pieces after running aground in a northern Japanese port and is spilling oil into the sea. The ship’s Japanese operator says all 21 Chinese and Filipino crew members were safely rescued by the coast guard. Japan’s coast guard says the wood-chip carrier Crimson Polaris went aground while sailing inside Hachinohe Port. It managed to free itself from the seabed, but suffered a crack which widened and eventually caused the vessel to split into two. Officials are trying to contain the oil spill.