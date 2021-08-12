COVID-19 death from Delta variant confirmed in Winnebago Tribe

COVID-19 death from Delta variant confirmed in Winnebago TribeNew
WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KTIV) - Health officials are reporting a COVID-19 death in the Winnebago community due to the Delta variant.
Twelve Clans Unity Hospital says this person was confirmed to have the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Officials continue to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Twelve Clans Unity Hospital says if you haven't gotten vaccinated, you can contact (402) 878-2258.
