Firefighters battle blaze south of Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Wildfire crews in South Dakota are trying to contain a wildfire burning at Kirk Hill about five miles southwest of the city of Sturgis, South Dakota. The fire has burned approximately 80 acres (32 hectares) by early Thursday, fire officials report. Crews worked through the night to try to establish a perimeter around the blaze using bulldozers and hand tools. Firefighters hoped to fully contain the fire by mopping up the perimeter. Meanwhile, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people into the region. No evacuations were ordered.