Fresh flooding in central China kills another 21 people

BEIJING (AP) — Flooding in central China continues to cause havoc in both cities and rural areas. Authorities said Friday that another 21 people had been killed and another four were missing. Floodwaters rose to 3.5 meters (11.4 feet) in Hubei province’s Liulin township following heavy rains that began Wednesday. The latest deaths add to the more than 300 people killed in flooding last month in Henan province just to the north. China regularly suffers seasonal flooding, but this year has been particularly severe with torrential rains reaching from the center of the country as far north as Beijing.