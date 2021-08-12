Health officials increase virus reporting frequency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials have returned to reporting new coronavirus cases every weekday as the state faces a resurgence of the pandemic. Health officials reported 153 new cases Thursday as its count of active infections statewide reached 1,210. South Dakota has seen a steady resurgence of cases after the pandemic waned dramatically during the spring and early summer. The Department of Health had been reporting coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths once a week since July. Hospitalizations on Thursday increased to 76 patients with COVID-19. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported.