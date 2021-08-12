Heavy damage to Norfolk home after house fire

NORFOLK, Nebraska (KTIV) - The Norfolk Fire Division responded to 607 Emerald Drive Wednesday at 5:02 pm for a home on fire.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the eaves of the home, but no flames at that time.

Upon entering the home crews found heavy smoke and mild heat.

It took just shy of two hours and 45 firefighters and 7 fire rigs to put out the fire.

The damage to the home is estimated at $80,000 to the structure, and another $80,000 to the contents of the home.

Hadar Fire and Rescue, Hoskins-Woodland Park Fire and Rescue, Norfolk Police, and other agencies assisted at the scene.

No injuries were reported in the fire.