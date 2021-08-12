Indianapolis officer among 3 hurt in shooting; suspect dead

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say three people including a police officer were wounded and a suspect was dead in a shooting connected to a reported domestic disturbance in Indianapolis. Officers were called to an apartment on the city’s northeast side about 9 p.m. Wednesday. As they checked outside, police say the suspect fired at officers, striking one in the leg. Police say the officer was in stable condition. A SWAT team went inside, where they found a girl and a woman wounded. They were listed in critical condition. Police say the suspect was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Three other young people in the apartment got out safely.