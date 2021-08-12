Lakes Area News: Okoboji Yacht Club to host 2021 Inland Championship Regatta August 15-21

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KUOO) - Expect to see plenty of racing sailboats on West Lake Okoboji next week. It's all a part of the 2021 Inland Lakes Yachting Association's Annual Championships Regatta.

It starts Aug. 15 and runs through Aug. 21. The premier race will bring racers to the Iowa Great Lakes from throughout the Midwest. It was last held on West Lake Okoboji in 2013. It's being hosted by the Okoboji Yacht Club.

The boats and owners will be coming to the Iowa Great Lakes from the lakes of Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Over 400 sailors will be competing throughout the week. They'll be navigating their boats over a mile-long course and back, with the first leg of the race directly into the wind. In most cases, the sailboats will go around the course twice and then make a final leg windward and the finish line.

Motorboat operators are being asked to keep their distance from the Regatta racecourses and be considerate of the wake they generate, as that can upset the delicate balance of a sailboat totally dependent upon wind power.