Major League Baseball surprises MercyOne cancer patients with Field of Dream tickets

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KTIV) - Two families with loved ones getting treated for cancer got a big surprise Thursday when they got tickets to the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa.

Former MLB players AJ Pierzynski and Nick Swisher were at the MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center Thursday, and presented the tickets to the families.

Kristin Foxen of Epworth, Iowa is currently receiving radiation for breast cancer. Her 11-year-old son, Drake, is a baseball player himself, and has been selected to the Team USA Midwest All Regional baseball team.

The other tickets were given to Joel Schambow of Platteville, Wisconsin, who is a high school track coach battling gastric cancer. His wife is receiving treatment for breast cancer.

MercyOne says all the individuals given these tickets have clearance to attend the Field of Dreams game Thursday night. The game starts at 6:15 p.m. CT, with the Chicago White Sox going up against the New York Yankees.