Morningside volleyball entering year two under head coach Jessica Squier

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside Volleyball is just over a week away from beginning their season. The Mustangs come into the season ranked 9th in the GPAC preseason coaches poll.

Like other fall GPAC sports, the 20-20 regular season was played in the fall and the postseason was played in the spring. Morningside finished the season 11-14 overall and 7-9 in GPAC play. The Mustangs lost to Jamestown in the first round of the conference tournamnet. Coming into this season, the Mustangs are ranked near the bottom of the conference, but they're not worried about what anyone else thinks of them.

"We're focussed on our team," said head coach Jessica Squier. "We're not focussed on anything else that happening in the GPAC. We're focussed on getting ourselves better, focussing on what we can control in front of us. So until we really start playing competition, it's strictly just us and our focus."

"This year we've done a lot more like teambuilding activities and just like getting closer as a team," said senior Lindi Pojar. "We've really had to rely on each other I guess for making each other better this preseason."

Jessica Squier is entering her second season as the Mustangs head coach. But with the pandemic last year, she didn't get to meet with the team much leading up to the season. Squier says it's been a much different experience this year.

"I've seen the girls througout the summer. Same with my assistant," said Squier. "The girls have seen each other througout the summer. Last year, I think I met with the girls twice for 15 minutes since I was hired in February and then I didn't see them until August. So already things are a lot smoother than last year just because of the lack of Covid issues."

The Mustangs open their season on August 20th at the KCAC fall fling in Hutchinson, Kansas.