Nebraska’s largest health care companies to require vaccines

9:54 am Nebraska news from the Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s biggest health care systems will require all their employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The companies issued a joint statement Thursday announcing the move as virus cases continue to surge in the state. The announcement included CHI Health, Nebraska Medicine, Methodist Health System, Bryan Health, Children’s Hospital and several other large health care employers. The move from these large employers may provide a boost to the state’s vaccination campaign. State health officials said Wednesday that 50.7% of all Nebraskans have been fully vaccinated, but the pace of vaccinations has slowed since the spring. 

Associated Press

