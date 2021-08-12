New Orleans mayor: Good times can roll — with vaccines

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — People who want to go into bars, restaurants, gyms, music halls or other indoor venues in New Orleans will soon have to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus or a recent negative test. Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the new requirement Thursday. It’s the latest move to combat a coronavirus surge that has put major stress on Louisiana’s hospitals. Cantrell said the requirement begins Monday, although there will be a one-week grace period before the city begins aggressive enforcement. While New Orleans’ residents are getting vaccinated at slightly higher rates than the U.S. as a whole, the vaccination rate for the entire state is one of the worst in the country.