Leaders in Norfolk, NE select new council member for Fourth Ward

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Leaders in Norfolk, Nebraska, have selected a new council member to represent the city's Fourth Ward.

Earlier this month, Fred Wiebelhaus resigned after a job promotion required him to move out of Norfolk.

Three people applied for the open council seat.

The council appointed Andrew McCarthy to fill the Fourth Ward council vacancy on Thursday.

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning says McCarthy brings a unique combination of skills and experience to the council, including his direct experience with small business, and the service industry, as a business owner.

The mayor says McCarthy also has been extensively involved in the community.

"Andrew has demonstrated his community involvement by serving on the museum board, being active with groups like the visitors' bureau, helping create special events that bring people to Norfolk, serving with the Downtown Norfolk Association, and other civic obligations that he has volunteered at to make Norfolk better," said Moenning.

McCarthy will be sworn in on Monday night during the next city council meeting.