River-Cade Parade Grand Marshals announced for 2021

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After events were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, River-Cade is back in 2021.

The most visible part of River-Cade, which is Sioux City's annual celebration of its history with the Missouri River, is the annual parade through downtown Sioux City. This year, the parade will take a different route through downtown.

It will start at the corner of 4th and Court Street. Parade floats will travel nine blocks west on 4th Street, and end at 4th and Water Street near the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

On Thursday, we also learned the identities of the grand marshals of this year's River-Cade Parade. They are Rita and Don Lantis, owners of Lantis Fireworks. River-Cade organizers said there was a special reason for honoring them.

"Well you know they've supported so many events over the years, and their just true Sioux Cityans" said Phil Claeys, event coordinator for River-Cade.

The River-Cade Parade is next Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. Be sure to catch Al, Ron, Claire, Hailey, and Emily there flinging Bings.

