Scientists fear UK COVID cases may surge after summer lull

LONDON (AP) — As Britain enjoyed a summertime lull in COVID-19 cases, the nation’s attention turned to the end of pandemic-related restrictions and holidays in the sun. But scientists are warning the public not to be complacent, saying high levels of infection in the community are likely to lead to another spike in cases this fall. The reason for their pessimism is the delta variant of COVID-19, which is now dominant throughout the U.K. Vaccines are less effective against this more transmissible variant, meaning Britain needs to achieve a much higher level of vaccination if it hopes to control the disease. About 60% of the U.K. population has been fully vaccinated.