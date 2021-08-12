Search resumes for victims of deadly Indian landslide

NEW DELHI (AP) — Rescuers have resumed their search for survivors and victims of a large landslide that swept across a highway in the mountains of northern India, killing at least 13 people. A bus, a truck and two cars were smashed in the landslide in Himachal Pradesh state. Police said dozens of people are still feared trapped in the bus, which was buried by the debris. More than 100 rescuers were working to clear the rubble using four earth removers. Officials say so far 14 people have been rescued. Heavy rains have also lashed another northern state, Uttar Pradesh, where more than 1,200 villages are submerged and residents have moved to relief camps.