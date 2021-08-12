Sheriff: 20-year-old from Sioux City arrested for trafficking stolen firearms

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two people, including a Sioux City man, were arrested by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for multiple charges, including the trafficking of stolen firearms.

The sheriff's office says on Aug. 6, at about 3:30 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle on Interstate 29 between Salix and Sloan for a traffic violation. Deputies say they became suspicious of the occupant's behavior and conducted a roadside investigation.

With the assistance of a K-9 unit, deputies reportedly found two stolen handguns and a controlled substance in the vehicle.

The investigation led authorities to searching an apartment in Sioux City, where deputies say they found a Glock handgun with an extended magazine and ammunition, gun parts, numerous high capacity magazines, 69.3 grams of marijuana, packaging material, drug scales and drug paraphernalia.

Due to the investigation, 20-year-old Marcos Castellanos of Sioux City was charged with trafficking stolen firearms, third-degree burglary to a motor vehicle, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and other charges.

Also arrested was 19-year-old Alexander Febus, of Cranston, Rhode Island. He has been charged with trafficking stolen firearms possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.