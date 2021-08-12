Staying dry and warm in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Today followed the calm and dry weather pattern we have seen all throughout this week. Humidity was low again with highs in the upper 80s and nice breeze coming from the north around 10 to 20 mph.

This evening we will cool down comfortably to the mid 50s for our overnight temperatures and we will keep the north wind, but it will die down to around 5 mph through the evening.

Tomorrow we will cool down with highs expected in the low to mid 80s throughout the KTIV viewing area with more sunshine in store for us.

Looking towards this weekend the warm and dry weather will be sticking around with highs staying in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies through Sunday.

