Turkish police detain 76 over attacks on Syrian refugees

7:18 am National news from the Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Police in Turkey say they have detained 76 people in connection with attacks on homes and businesses believed to be owned by Syrians after a Turkish teenager was killed in a fight with a group of refugees from Syria. Local media reports said a hundreds-strong mob took to the streets in an Ankara neighborhood, throwing stones at Syrians’ homes and ransacking shops. The violence came hours after the stabbing death of an 18-year-old Turkish citizen. Police said Thursday the 76 were taken into custody suspected of either direct involvement in the attacks or of sharing provocative social media posts. 

